Hour Loop (HOUR) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hour Loop to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -20.18% -6.49% Hour Loop Competitors -17.34% -67.22% -13.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hour Loop and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 162 915 2888 39 2.70

Volatility and Risk

Hour Loop currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 70.99%. Given Hour Loop’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s peers have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -41.00 Hour Loop Competitors $21.43 billion -$321.66 million -17.54

Hour Loop’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

