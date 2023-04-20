Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Down 4.4%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 224,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,148,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -256.40%.

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 1,420,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 58.8% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 229,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 54.4% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,930,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 511,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Featured Articles

