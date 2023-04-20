Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 22,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Huize Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HUIZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 3,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Huize has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.52.

Institutional Trading of Huize

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

