Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 546.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $5,095,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after acquiring an additional 47,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $492.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.88.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

