Humanscape (HUM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.38 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

