IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.68.

NYSE:IAG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 2,145,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.45. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

