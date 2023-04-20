IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in March

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IBEX Trading Down 0.7 %

IBEX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,497. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. IBEX has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $417.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. IBEX had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.94 million. Research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of IBEX

A number of research firms recently commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IBEX from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IBEX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IBEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IBEX by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IBEX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 96.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.