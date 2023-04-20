iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

iBio Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN IBIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 614,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,998,716. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

iBio ( NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that iBio will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,884,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 829,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iBio by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 136,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

