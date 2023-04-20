Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock Position Lowered by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,145 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Ichor worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ichor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Ichor by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,723. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.50 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Wendy Arienzo sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $259,719.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,421.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Articles

