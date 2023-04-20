IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Short Interest Update

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,504,500 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the March 15th total of 2,846,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,669.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IPGDF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IGO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

IGO Stock Performance

Shares of IPGDF opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68. IGO has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

IGO Company Profile

IGO Ltd. is a mining and exploration company focused on metals critical to clean energy, primarily nickel, copper, cobalt and lithium. The company’s operations include the Nova Nickel-Copper Cobalt Project, located east of Norseman in Western Australia, which is an underground mine and processing operation which supplies nickel and copper concentrates.

Further Reading

