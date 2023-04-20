iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iHuman

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iHuman Stock Performance

Shares of iHuman stock opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $176.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24. iHuman has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

About iHuman

iHuman ( NYSE:IH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

