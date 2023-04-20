Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Up 26.2% in March

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities raised Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 394,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,760. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

