Independent Investors Inc. Makes New $532,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,326,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18,267.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 630,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after buying an additional 627,310 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,507,000 after buying an additional 590,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after buying an additional 568,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock remained flat at $54.95 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,250. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.