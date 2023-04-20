Independent Investors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,949 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.6% of Independent Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.58. 861,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,266,454. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.57 and its 200-day moving average is $188.12.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

