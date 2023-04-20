indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,400 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 0.10% of indie Semiconductor worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.70. 671,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,837. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,197.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $166,394.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,434,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,197.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,507 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,951 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDI. B. Riley increased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

