Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $2.02 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.