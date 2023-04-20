Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,557,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 15th total of 1,747,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 677.1 days.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
IFNNF opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.
About Infineon Technologies
