Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura cut Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut Infosys from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut Infosys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE INFY opened at $14.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 31.78% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,292,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,604,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $202,987,000. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.