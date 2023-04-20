InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of InnovAge worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after buying an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InnovAge by 15.3% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 613,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InnovAge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 3rd quarter worth $5,444,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Stock Down 2.9 %

InnovAge stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

InnovAge Profile

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.