Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s current price.

INVA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $826.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. Innoviva has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. The business had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innoviva news, CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 430.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.