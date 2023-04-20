Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
INGN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Inogen Stock Up 2.4 %
INGN stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,084,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 553,626 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Inogen by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,576 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Inogen by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 76,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Inogen by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.
