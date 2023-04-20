Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s (INO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their hold rating on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INOGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

