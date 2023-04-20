Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 283.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday, February 17th.

INZY opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a current ratio of 8.93. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market cap of $262.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Inozyme Pharma news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner bought 344,592 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,564,447.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,213,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,680.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

