Insider Buying: American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires $30,942.72 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $30,942.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 529,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,686,850.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

American Strategic Investment stock opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.13. American Strategic Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $109.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Strategic Investment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in American Strategic Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About American Strategic Investment

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

