Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,094,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,352,724.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $20,900.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 2,943 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $12,654.90.

On Friday, March 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $654,000.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $272,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 31,598 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $157,042.06.

On Monday, February 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,744 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $398,413.44.

On Friday, February 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,742 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $201,458.40.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.98. 129,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.74. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 4.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,602,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,599,000 after purchasing an additional 298,822 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 5.4% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,279,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 272,668 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 701,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, Brightcove Live, Brightcove Beacon, Brightcove Player, Zencoder, and Brightcove Audience Insights.

