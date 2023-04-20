Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Buys 18 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote bought 18 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.57) per share, for a total transaction of £153.72 ($190.22).

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of PNN stock opened at GBX 853.50 ($10.56) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 863.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 884.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,741.67, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.31. Pennon Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735 ($9.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,124 ($13.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a GBX 12.96 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22,222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pennon Group Company Profile

PNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pennon Group to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.07) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.14) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,072.14 ($13.27).

(Get Rating)

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.