Insider Buying: ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) CEO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,971,565.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

SFBS stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 181,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 64.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

