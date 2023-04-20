Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Sells 11,232 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $325,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Peter Butterfield sold 376 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $10,155.76.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Peter Butterfield sold 3,626 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $95,726.40.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $189,316.96.

On Friday, January 27th, Peter Butterfield sold 10,110 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $273,071.10.

Flywire Trading Up 0.5 %

Flywire stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.39. The company had a trading volume of 547,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,026. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

