Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $592,327.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,582.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TOST traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 2,855,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,281,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.74. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $26.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Seeyond acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

