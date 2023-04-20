Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells 81,570 Shares of Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $2,677,943.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,559,415.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,642,993.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $1,489,724.74.

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $2,003,212.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,222. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

