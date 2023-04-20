Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 74 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $307.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.12. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.71.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

