Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.10% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,512,000. Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,468,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 866,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 270,900 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 849.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 300,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 269,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 160,210 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PID opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

