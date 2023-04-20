Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $36,883,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,464,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $116.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.78) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Read More

