Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 39,493 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.6 %

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.18.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $115.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $117.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Articles

