Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total transaction of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,986 shares of company stock worth $23,933,592 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $808.86 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $782.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $752.39.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $883.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

