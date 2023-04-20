Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,724 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

