Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,295 shares of company stock worth $1,746,630. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 14.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 1.70. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

