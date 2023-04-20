Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.
In other news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,295 shares of company stock worth $1,746,630. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Integral Ad Science stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 166.69 and a beta of 1.70. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
