Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,369 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,760,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,454,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

