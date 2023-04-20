Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $378.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,702. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $413.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.64. The company has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

