Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

ADSK stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.44. The company had a trading volume of 239,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,008. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

