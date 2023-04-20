Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 534.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 189,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159,491 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 330,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.02. 2,209,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,079. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $93.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

