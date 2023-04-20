Intellectus Partners LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 2.4% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $17.46 on Thursday, hitting $163.13. The company had a trading volume of 118,878,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,023,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $364.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

