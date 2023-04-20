Intellectus Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,282,125. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $406.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.20.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.66.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

