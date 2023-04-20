Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 188 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KLA by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,663,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.26.

KLAC stock traded up $17.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $378.53. The stock had a trading volume of 765,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,320. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.34. The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

