Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 14,200 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Infinera worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Infinera by 54.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infinera by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Infinera by 22.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Infinera by 42.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.34. 494,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,415. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Infinera Co. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

