Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 26,383 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,383 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 74,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,760. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

