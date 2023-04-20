Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Trading Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $178.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Inter Parfums traded as high as $158.32 and last traded at $157.82. Approximately 26,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 135,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.56.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IPAR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average of $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

