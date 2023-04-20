Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $151.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $151.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $310.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

