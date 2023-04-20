Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,710,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,497,022.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,707,600. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,691,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,580,000 after acquiring an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4,834.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 135,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 133,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

