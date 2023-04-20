Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

IBKR stock opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,568,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,670,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,992,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,707,600 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.